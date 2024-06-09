Smithton man yet to enter plea over alleged stomping death of young boy

A Smithton man has appeared in an after-hours court session in Burnie after being charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a four-year-old boy.
Bo Robert Popowski, 35, did not enter a plea but his lawyer Greg Richardson indicated to Justice of the Peace Jonathan Cahill that a not guilty plea could be expected at a later date.
The court heard young James David Chad Ryan, 4, died after Mr Popowski allegedly unlawfully assaulted him by stomping on his abdomen on May 18.
The child later died from internal bleeding, the court was told.
Mr Popowski was remanded in custody to appear in court in person again on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old woman, also from the North-West, has also been charged with ill-treating a child.
She was on Sunday given police bail to appear in court at a later date.
Police were notified of the child's death by hospital staff on May 31 and launched an investigation.
It is not clear what relationship Mr Popowski had with the deceased child but police said he was "well-known" to the boy - as was the woman charged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.