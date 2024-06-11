Daughter claims warning went unheeded before lethal knife attack

Accused murderer Kerry Lee Whiting's daughter tried to warn her mother and her partner about their safety, a Supreme Court jury heard.
The trial resumed on Tuesday, June 11 when the jury heard pre-recorded testimony from his daughter with Natalie Joyce Harris.
Whiting, 46, is accused of attempting to murder Ms Harris, and murdering her then-partner Adrian Paul Mayne at their Ravenswood home on November 25, 2021.
He was also charged with aggravated burglary, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The teenage girl, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack, told Crown prosecutor Madeleine Figg her parents' relationship was "toxic" with frequent arguments.
She said Whiting was frequently the more aggressive of the two.
"My dad had a really raised-up voice," she said.
"My mum was always just standing there saying 'okay, okay'."
Defence lawyer Rochelle Mainwaring asked about a specific incident, when Whiting was told by Ms Harris' sister Skye that his former partner was in a relationship with Mr Mayne.
The teenager said Whiting quizzed her about Mr Mayne.
"He said 'Skye told me mum has a boyfriend'," she said.
"He asked 'how much do you know about Adrian?'.
"I wondered why he was asking me, no one ever asks me things like that."
This was "a couple of weeks" before the alleged attack, and the teenager said Whiting became enraged.
"He was going up and down the hallway, yelling, saying he was going to kill Adrian," she said.
The teenager said when she returned to her mother's house she told Ms Harris "dad was going to kill Adrian", but one of the pair - she could not remember which - said "oh, he's just mad" and the other agreed.
Ms Mainwaring also asked the girl if she saw Ms Harris smoke cannabis the night before the alleged attack.
The teenager said she did not remember smelling the illicit substance that night, but she had previously smelled it in sheds at her father's home.
The teenager was also home when somebody - alleged to be Whiting - broke into the family home at Prosser's Forest Road, Ravenswood.
Then, she found a man standing on the family's washing machine facing away from her.
When the teenager disturbed him, he turned around and told her to go back to bed.
Asked how she knew it was Whiting, the girl said she was "pretty sure [she] knew what her dad looks like".
This was later reported to police.
The jury heard the girl did not directly witness the alleged murder but heard the disturbance - something she detailed in a police interview on November 25, 2021.
She looked out her bedroom door to see a bloody handprint on a wall and Mr Mayne's feet sticking through another doorway, and so shut the door and sat in the bedroom until police arrived.
The teenager was also asked how she felt about the events of the day, to which she said she felt "awful".
"I tried to warn them multiple times that it was day, that he wanted to hurt Adrian," she said.
"They didn't listen."
