ASX-listed group to sell Riverside Woolworths complex

The ASX-listed owner of Riverside Plaza has put for the property up for sale.
Region Group bought the Woolworths-anchored complex for $7.2 million in November 2013 as part of a broader $145 million spend on Tasmanian shopping centres.
The property, which is no longer considered a core asset, is understood to be valued in the vicinity of $15 million.
Mainland groups are expected to comprise the bulk of interest in the property, with some inquiries from local syndicators also likely.
Knight Frank Tasmania's Scott Newton said several buyers had made contact within hours of the property being listed on Thursday.
"We're very confident it's going to get some strong interest," Mr Newton said.
"Supermarket-anchored assets are always very keenly sought because they're very secure in that they're a non-discretionary retailer and a very strong inflation hedge.
"Riverside Plaza has a long history of being an effective and popular neighbourhood centre in the West Tamar."
The complex also has seven leased retail stores, 215 car spaces, and an estimated net income of $826,666.
It is the first Woolworths to hit the market in Launceston since the Wellington Street store sold for $22.5 million in 2016.
Wellington Street Coles was listed for sale by its Melbourne-based owner in September.
Formerly a Roelf Vos supermarket, the Riverside Woolworths operated under the Vos name until the early 2000s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.