The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Wellington Street Coles upgrade plans revealed, buyers circle

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated September 28 2023 - 11:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A render of an upgraded Wellignton Street Coles. Picture supplied
A render of an upgraded Wellignton Street Coles. Picture supplied

Artists renders have revealed how Launceston's main arterial roads could look should a new owner adopt plans to redevelop a city supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.