Artists renders have revealed how Launceston's main arterial roads could look should a new owner adopt plans to redevelop a city supermarket.
Investors from multiple states are circling the Wellington Street Coles, which could become Launceston's "flagship freestanding supermarket" should the upgrade go ahead.
The property was put on the market earlier this month by its Melbourne-based owner, who paid $9.75 million for it in December 2015.
Another Melbourne investor paid $22.5 million for the then-brand new Wellington Street Woolworths in February 2016.
Stonebridge's Rorey James, who brokered the 2015 and 2016 sales alongside Kevin Tong and Justin Dowers, said the Wellington Street Coles had attracted good interest from local, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane groups in its first two weeks on the market.
"Most groups are pretty keen to understand what [the proposed redevelopment] entails and what potential upside there is in going through with that," Mr James said.
"They like the flexibility of having an income-producing Coles that they can develop."
A price guide has not yet been disclosed for the supermarket.
However, a larger Coles complex on a similarly-sized block sold in Hampton, Victoria, fetched $17.2 million about two weeks ago.
The sale represented a 2.7 per cent yield.
"Freestanding supermarkets are selling as sharp as that, and they might be selling as soft as 4.5 to 5 per cent," Mr James said.
The Wellington Street Coles will expand its footprint by two thirds should the redevelopment go ahead.
Existing plans would see the 2164 square metre store upgraded to a full-line, 3600 square metre store.
"The opportunity Coles Launceston presents is twofold," said Tom Noonan, JLL's director of retail investments.
"A robust supermarket in a highly strategic location, and the clear potential for a significant redevelopment to turn the asset into Tasmania's flagship freestanding supermarket."
The owner is selling up to focus on developing childcare centres in Victoria.
