The Tasmania Devils boys' team have won their first-ever minor premiership in the one of the AFL's long-standing under-age competitions.
The Devils defeated Dandenong Stingrays 10.9 (69) to 6.11 (47) to take out top spot in the Talent League, which has had numerous names in its history.
Tassie now have a week off while the rest of competition go into a wildcard round.
Saturday's round 17 triumph, against the eighth-placed Stingrays, came at Trevor Barker Beach Oval in Melbourne.
The North was well-represented in the victory with Launceston's James Leake booting five goals, Arie Schoenmaker playing well in defence and North Launceston's Harry Summers strong through the midfield.
While Dandenong enjoyed most of the play in the first quarter, Leake helped the Devils to a one-point lead at the first break with a late goal.
The Stingrays also put in a strong second term and the Devils found themselves down by nine points at the half.
Tassie found their rhythm in the third stanza with Schoenmaker showcasing his foot skills.
A Lenny Douglas (Devonport) goal was a feature of the third while North Launceston's Heath Ollington booted his third major.
The Devils took a 10-point lead into the final change before sewing up the victory.
Meanwhile, the Tassie Devils girls' outfit went down to the Stingrays 8.8 (56) to 8.3 (51) on Saturday at Shepley Oval in Dandenong.
The Stingrays came from eight points down at three-quarter-time to steal victory after the visitors led at every change in their final game of the regular season.
Tasmania started well and had a 17-point lead at the first change.
The girls' side have a bye next weekend.
Devonport's Jake Nash made his debut for the boys while Scottsdale's Taia Lette debuted for the girls.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.