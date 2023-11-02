A craft fair, The Corrs, farm and tractor shows, a wine festival and concerts

November 3-6
Deloraine will be the "craft capital of Australia" for four days in November.
People from across the country will converge on the Meander River town in early November to see some of the high-quality work from the state's artisans at the "biggest craft fair in the Southern Hemisphere"
The 43-year-running Tasmanian Craft Fair will return on November 3 to 6 with masterclasses, workshops, food stalls, rides and more on show alongside more than 240 exhibitors and vendors.
The Tasmanian Craft Fair runs from November 3 to 6 and is spread across eight venues and six galleries in Deloraine. Tickets and more information are available at tascraftfair.com.au
4 November
Irish Celtic infused pop icons, The Corrs are coming to Launceston on November 4 2023 for a very special performance at University of Tasmania Stadium with special guests Natalie Imbruglia and Toni Childs.
An enchanting mix of traditional Celtic music with a pop rock twist, The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the last three decades.
For more information and ticketing including pre-sale access, visit www.oneworldentertainment.com.au
4-6 November
The Westbury Preservation Association which owns and operates Pearns Steam World in Westbury, are having their annual STEAM UP! event again this year.
The three days of the Recreation Day Holiday Weekend (4th to 6th November) will see engines in steam, free train rides, old-time farm machinery displays (including baling demonstrations when possible) all backed up by Country-style catering and local charitable stalls in the engine sheds.
The event, now in its 58th year, has been a regular on the local calenda. Run entirely by volunteers, the museum is open every day except Christmas Day and ANZAC Day morning and welcomes visitors from all over the world.
On Saturday evening, at least one steam traction road engine will run from the museum to the Westbury Hotel and back. Locals will get the chance to see these majestic machines out on the road.
November 3-5
Southern Tasmania's newest wine festival, Spring in the Vines, is returning for its third year with 40 producers on show and big hopes of capturing a northern audience.
The three-day event will run on the Recreation Day public holiday weekend of November 3 to 5 to entice the upper half of the state to travel to the south's scenic vineyards.
More than 5000 visitors are anticipated for the 2023 event
The November long-weekend festival will feature more than 40 vineyards and wineries opening their cellar doors and tasting rooms to the public, allowing wine lovers to chat directly with producers.
Spring in the Vines has been billed as a weekend of live music, food and wine across locations in Tasmania's south.
More information on specific events and participating producers can be found at www.winesouth.com.au
November 6
Classical guitarist Claire Angel Bonner has toured Italy, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom is excited to be coming to Tasmania after more than a decade for a series of solo concerts.
Bonner will be performing A Tale of Three Cities in Launceston which is a concert that she descibes as "a musical journey through Napoleon's Europe."
The recital brings together the historical events and political figures of the first half of the 19th century with the great musical centres of London, Paris and Vienna, where the new instrument flourished.
Caire Angel Bonner will perform her Homecoming Australian Tour at the Holy Trinity Church from 7:30pm on November 6.
November 12
Head to Lilydale for the sixth Small Farm Living Field Day at the Lilydale District School Farm.
Presented by NRM North in partnership with Lilydale Landcare Group and supported by the City of Launceston, this event is all about sharing valuable insights on sustainable land management with Tasmania's small landholders.
There will also be food stalls, coffee, and exciting activities for kids too.
Discover a wide range of presentations and hands-on demonstrations, from tackling invasive weeds to restoring native flora, mastering fencing techniques, and responsible cat management. It's all crucial for the well-being of small properties and the environment. From 10am to 3:30pm at 72 Station Road, Lilydale.
Till November 25
Joh Osborne and Dallas Richardson are exhibiting two very different collections of work at Gallery Pejean.
What links the artists, aside from sharing the walls, are their drives to express.
Their prints and paintings are a portion of the new, disparate solo shows Flights of Fancy and Beautiful Beasts, composed of nine works by Richardson and 12 by Osborne which opened at the gallery on Friday, November 3.
All pieces are on display until November 25.
Till March 10
The Strange Nature exhibition is a mish-mash of the "weird and wonderful" specimens from the museum's natural science collection exhibited alongside paintings and sculptures from seven Tasmanian and mainland artists.
Pangolins in vitrines and mounted warthog heads stand next to works like a series of 20 intricate prints from Hobart artist Milan Milojevic, or the glass-blown botanics of Helene Boyer of Invermay.
"It's conceived around the idea that the old museum was one of those cabinets of curiosities that was everything jammed into this space," said Ash Bird, QVMAG's senior curator of visual art and design.
The free entry Strange Nature exhibition is on display at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park from October 28 to March 10, 2024,
