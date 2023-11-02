The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

A craft fair, The Corrs, farm and tractor shows, a wine festival and concerts

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
November 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Featured artist Kate Rohde at QVMAG Royal Park's Strange Nature exhibition. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Featured artist Kate Rohde at QVMAG Royal Park's Strange Nature exhibition. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Tasmanian Craft Fair 2023

November 3-6

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.