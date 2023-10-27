Renowned guitarist Claire Angel Bonner comes home 'from Italy with love'

Claire Angel Bonner has toured as a classical guitarist in Italy, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, but what she's most excited to talk about is coming home.
"It's been eleven years since I've seen friends here; of course I'm excited," said Bonner, who grew up Tasmania.
"I want people to hear how I've developed as a musician during that time, and I also want to introduce them to the sound of the 19th century guitar."
The internationally-acclaimed guitarist, who lived in Fern Tree outside of Hobart, is returning to Tasmania for the first time in more than a decade for solo concerts.
Travelling across four states and five cities - Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth included - Bonner arrives in Launceston on November 6 with A Tale of Three Cities, a recital based on the historical precedence of the guitar in the late-18th century she described as "a musical journey through Napoleon's Europe."
"My aim is to give historical context to the composers and their music in these programs", she said.
"I want to show the development of the guitar repertoire from the turmoil of the French Revolution through to the Crimean war".
The recital brings together the historical events and political figures of the first half of the 19th century with the great musical centres of London, Paris and Vienna, where the new instrument flourished in the hands of composer-virtuosi such as Mauro Giuliani, Giulio Regondi and Napoleon Coste.
"It's quite different to that of the modern versions of the instrument; smaller, more mellow, more delicate," she said.
"It was surprisingly popular back then, too. Don't forget it was (violin virtuoso) Paganini's other performance instrument, as well as that of the non-piano playing French composer Hector Berlioz.
"Then as now, it's always been the supreme instrument for the love song, the ultimate musical vehicle for romance."
Before arriving back in Tasmania, Bonner will be making her debut in Sydney - a special moment- but her home state was still going to be the most sentimental.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to be coming both to my hometown and to Launceston," she said.
"I think audiences everywhere are going to fall in love with this special sound. If you're a guitar fan, this will be a revelation."
Caire Angel Bonner will perform her Homecoming Australian Tour at the Holy Trinity Church from 7:30pm on November 6.
