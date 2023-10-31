The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Kids sleeping in beanies: Call for rentals to have higher energy standards

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Children have resorted to wearing beanies at bedtime in order to stay warm over winter, according to the Tenants Union of Tasmania which is advocating for rental homes to be equipped to a better standard to keep them warm over winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.