Tasmanian power price increases are set to be probed by an upper house committee over the next 12 to 18 months.
A Legislative Council committee recently resolved to inquire into energy prices with a particular focus on the factors that impacted energy prices for Tasmanian households and businesses as well as energy generation, distribution and retail costs.
It will examine opportunities and challenges for power generation and transmission infrastructure in Tasmania.
Inquiry chairwoman Ruth Forrest said energy prices formed a significant part of cost of living pressures.
"This important inquiry seeks to better understand the factors that impact energy prices and consider how best Tasmanian consumers can be informed of these factors," she said.
Pembroke Labor MLC Luke Edmunds campaigned heavily on the need for a power price inquiry in last year's Pembroke by-election.
"This is a genuine attempt to get to the bottom of massive pressure point for household budgets," he said on Monday.
"People's power bills are going up, people want to know why."
Mr Edmunds said he expected Labor's power price cap policy would be raised in submissions to the committee as well as the Marinus Link project.
Government minister Michael Ferguson said he did not see the need for such an inquiry.
He said the government would continue to put downward pressure on future energy rises through support for pensioners and low-income families.
"We'll continue to implement policies that grow investment and push down the wholesale price of energy," Mr Ferguson said.
Submissions can be made to the committee up until October 13.
