The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Get ready for a spooky Halloween and other exciting events this weekend

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
October 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A carnival of clownish chaos and scares will launch at Penny Royal this weekend. Picture supplied
A carnival of clownish chaos and scares will launch at Penny Royal this weekend. Picture supplied

Carnival of the Forgotten 

October 27-28

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.