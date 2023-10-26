Get ready for a spooky Halloween and other exciting events this weekend

October 27-28
Penny Royal will launch its 'Carnival of the Forgotten' for Halloween, beckoning its patrons in for two nights of "eerie enchantment courtesy of performers, candy and a sideshow alley."
Those wishing to be scared out of their socks can purchase general admission tickets for entry to the chilling carnival filled with candy stations, spine-tingling surprises and more, and the chance to partake in Penny Royal's coveted costume contest.
Penny Royal's Carnival of the Forgotten will take place on October 27 and 28, from 7pm to 10pm at Penny Royal Adventures.
More information and tickets can be found at pennyroyal.com.au
until October 28
Art lovers have just a little longer to experience Dr Susan Quinn's whimsical alleyway exhibition Reflect.
This is Susan's first solo exhibition since completing her Doctorate at the University of Tasmania
Dr Susan Quinn's exhibition Reflect is on display now at Gallery Pejean until October 28, with all works available for sale.
October 31
Bollywood Beats Studio is offering a free Bollywood fitness class for the Launceston community. The class is open to people of all ages, capacities and abilities. Every Tuesday 1pm to 1.45pm at Northern Suburbs Community Centre, Newnham.
November 3-6
Deloraine will be the "craft capital of Australia" for four days in November.
People from across the country will converge on the Meander River town in early November to see some of the high-quality work from the state's artisans at the "biggest craft fair in the Southern Hemisphere"
The 43-year-running Tasmanian Craft Fair will return on November 3 to 6 with masterclasses, workshops, food stalls, rides and more on show alongside more than 240 exhibitors and vendors.
The Tasmanian Craft Fair runs from November 3 to 6 and is spread across eight venues and six galleries in Deloraine. Tickets and more information are available at tascraftfair.com.au
Irish Celtic infused pop icons, The Corrs are coming to Launceston on November 4 2023 for a very special performance at University of Tasmania Stadium with special guests Natalie Imbruglia and Toni Childs.
An enchanting mix of traditional Celtic music with a pop rock twist, The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the last three decades.
For more information and ticketing including pre-sale access, visit www.oneworldentertainment.com.au
November 3-5
Southern Tasmania's newest wine festival, Spring in the Vines, is returning for its third year with 40 producers on show and big hopes of capturing a northern audience.
The three-day event will run on the Recreation Day public holiday weekend of November 3 to 5 to entice the upper half of the state to travel to the south's scenic vineyards.
More than 5000 visitors are anticipated for the 2023 event
The November long-weekend festival will feature more than 40 vineyards and wineries opening their cellar doors and tasting rooms to the public, allowing wine lovers to chat directly with producers.
Spring in the Vines has been billed as a weekend of live music, food and wine across locations in Tasmania's south.
More information on specific events and participating producers can be found at www.winesouth.com.au
November 11
Interweave Arts' sustainable fashion show, REMADE, is asking artists to reuse, recycle and wear for its 14th annual event.
The one-day, miniature festival has put out the call for artists to create their reclaimed outfits and register to either create, model or volunteer for what they're coining as REMADE in the garden.
REMADE in the Garden will run between 3:00pm and 7:00pm on November 11. Entry forms and conditions for artists can be found at interweavearts.com.au/remade2023/, with artist entry closing November 1.
November 23
Australian guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan, considered amongst the country's finest guitar duos of their generation, are coming back to Launceston.
The internationally recognised brothers will perform at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in late November for This Is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia, a concert they say depicts the journey of Australia's creation.
The four-time, ARIA award-winning Grigoryan Brothers performance will be accompanied by high-definition, moving projections of the National Museum's various artefacts, including 65,000 year old ochre of the Madjebebe rock shelter, a convict love token, a lifebuoy from the Tampa, and Sir Donald Bradman's famed cricket bat.
The brothers will be performing at four locations in Tasmania, including the Art Gallery at Royal Park 7.30pm on November 23.
Tickets are available at the Grigoryan Brothers website.
