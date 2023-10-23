The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Arts

A reflective exhibition from Dr Susan Quinn gleams at Gallery Pejean

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Too reflective is a critique often handed down by artists to the glass of their painting's frame, but not by Dr Susan Quinn, whose latest show at Gallery Pejean asks for more gleam in its glass, not less.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.