The midnight hour is close at hand: Penny Royal's Halloween approaches

By Declan Durrant
October 25 2023 - 5:30pm
A carnival of clownish chaos and scares will launch at Penny Royal this weekend. Picture supplied
Penny Royal has a warning for its October guests: abandon hope, all ye who enter here, the annual Halloween event is promising chaos-infused scares this year.

