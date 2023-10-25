The midnight hour is close at hand: Penny Royal's Halloween approaches

Penny Royal has a warning for its October guests: abandon hope, all ye who enter here, the annual Halloween event is promising chaos-infused scares this year.
The venue will launch its 'Carnival of the Forgotten' from Friday to Saturday, October 27 and 28, beckoning its patrons in for two nights of "eerie enchantment courtesy of performers, candy and a sideshow alley".
Penny Royal began annually transforming into a village of terror in 2016, hosting ticketed events with a terrifying theme around the Halloween holiday, and this year is no different.
According to the raven which delivered news of the event to The Examiner, a "catastrophic radioactive spill" has forced closure of the Carnival Penny Royal, and the sideshow performers have taken to the sewers for shelter.
Unfortunately, the performers seem to have slipped into madness after years of isolation - as is expected - and now lay waiting to "reign chaos on anyone daring enough to enter their new home," quoth the raven.
Those wishing to be scared out of their socks can purchase general admission tickets for entry to the chilling carnival filled with candy stations, spine-tingling surprises and more, and the chance to partake in Penny Royal's coveted costume contest.
For those seeking an extra dose of terror, the $35, Ticket of Terror, offers an extended journey into the unknown.
This upgraded ticket includes all the perks of general admission, plus a dip below into the venue's barge ride through the sinister sideshow alley, and an exclusive pass to explore the depths of "Quarantine Isle", where the devastation began.
And, for those not in the mood for hardcore scores, Penny Royal will run milder sessions between 7 and 8pm, with the intensity rising after sundown.
Penny Royal's Carnival of the Forgotten will take place on October 27 and 28, from 7pm to 10pm at Penny Royal Adventures.
More information and tickets can be found at pennyroyal.com.au
