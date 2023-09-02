There was a moment during the third quarter that was much bigger than it seemed in Saturday's NTFA premier second semi-final at Bridgenorth.
South Launceston, who came out firing in the third, had outscored Hillwood two goals to one and led by 19 points. Bulldogs captain Jay Blackberry found space and missed from about 50 metres on the run.
It would have been the type of goal that put the game to bed but instead the pendulum swung the other way.
A big 'c'mon on boys' could be heard from Hillwood's Andrew Whitmore after he kicked truly from 30m out. Then the Sharks' Archie Wilkinson stepped up.
After an impressive smother, he fought for the loose ball on the forward flank and was taken high.
He kicked a bullet through the big sticks and streamed to his teammates. Then rose the match-winner, Ben Hyatt.
You could feel the tingles collectively going through the Hillwood fans as he out-ran opponents and hacked a bouncing ball through the sticks from the goal square.
Next came his check-side snag on the run from 15m.
The ball had ricocheted off multiple hands in the pack and he got the crumbs.
His third major within minutes was arguably the best of them.
He gathered the ball under pressure, balanced himself and squeezed it through from about 30m out.
By now the Hillwood crowd were in a frenzy.
It was no surprise they didn't take kindly to when South's Kurt Hibbs collided with the Sharks' Tyson Miller near the Bulldogs' half-forward flank.
Hibbs received a card and was sent for a spell on the bench by the umpire.
A 50-metre penalty was given which ended with Hillwood's Angus Jefferies kicking truly from 40m.
The Sharks took a 15-point lead to the final change and they'd retain that to run out 15.6 (96) to 10.15 (75) winners.
The Sharks had risen from seventh last year to book a spot in the grand final and the players belted out the song.
An emotional Jake Pearce praised the supporters.
"It's just incredible for the young group, our aim was to win a final and now to have a chance at a grand final - it's just surreal," the coach said.
He provided insight into what happened in the Sharks' seven-goal-to-two term.
"We spoke to our mids and we were hard on each other. We had to make sure we won it from the middle and just get it in long," Pearce said.
"There were a couple of mismatch forwards with a couple of injuries to South."
He said Hyatt stood up when it mattered.
"What Ben managed to do was he pushed up really well and we knew with his leg speed he could get it over the back," Pearce said.
Miller also got a big shoutout. "It really turned the tide when he went back with the flight and got a pretty big heavy hit," Pearce said.
"He took the mark and got the free-kick and it turned the tide a bit so I thought he was really good."
Pearce praised ruck Hamish Leedham for competing well against the Bulldogs' rucks all day.
The only aspect that soured the win was when Wilkinson, the competition's leading goal-kicker, was helped to the bench in the last quarter with an ankle injury.
Pearce explained he landed awkwardly after taking a mark.
"He's going to get X-rays tonight and once we find out what the go is with that, we'll have more of an idea," he said.
Bulldogs coach Jack Maher shared his thoughts on the crucial third term.
"We were controlling the game and then as soon as they got a bit of momentum, we couldn't stop it," he said.
He explained how the Bulldogs tried to respond.
"We knew we had some moves up our sleeves and we had to change a couple of blokes (in the backline), Hyatt got a hold of us," he said.
"Angus Jeffries for them was really good as well."
Star Grant Holt came off in the second quarter and didn't return. The Bulldogs finished with two on the bench.
"He got a really bad corky and then it was just moving down to his knee so he couldn't get it moving," Maher said.
The coach added Bowen Pearce had a hamstring complaint.
Maher gave his take on the Hibbs send-off.
"The footy was there and they came to a collision with a 50/50," he said.
"I thought it was quite fair and then Tyson was on the ground and it looked like he was knocked out but then he was on (the field again) within a couple of minutes.
"I'm hoping they didn't send him out if he was concussed. But I think it was there. It was close. It was one of those borderline calls. But I guess we'll just wait and see how that plays out."
