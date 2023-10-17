Dr Paul Hanson's journey into medicine was anything but traditional.
Growing up in the regional Tasmanian town of Smithton, Dr Hanson said he always knew he wanted to help others.
After more than 30 years in the medical field, Dr Hanson was named the 2023 Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Tasmanian GP of the Year for his outstanding work on the healthcare front line.
But, as he explains here, his path to becoming a doctor wasn't an easy one.
"My story is very much of a struggle," Dr Hanson said.
"When I was nine, I couldn't read. I couldn't write.
"I can vividly remember everybody else in the class, probably 30 kids in the class, all writing something down.
"And I remember looking at this piece of paper, and I didn't have a clue what was going on."
Later diagnosed with Dyslexia, Dr Hanson said he internalised his disability as him "being dumb".
"I thought because I couldn't read, I must be dumb, and if I was dumb, then I had Buckley's chance to become a doctor," he said.
"But fortunately, not everyone around me also thought this."
With the help of his parents and his primary school principal, Dr Hanson learned to read and excelled in maths and science and went on to graduate from the University of Tasmania with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery in 1983.
In his free time, Dr Hanson likes to help other children in similar situations.
"I volunteer at Ravenswood Primary, and I do a reading program over there," he said.
"I tell the kids, 'When I was your age, I couldn't read. I'm a doctor now. Believe me when I say you can do it too'.
"I know what it's like when you're in that boat, and you really feel like you're an absolute Dodo - the future doesn't look very bright. It's important that these kids know they are capable. If you have a dream, you can do it."
When asked, "What makes a good GP?" Dr Hanson said the most important quality he looked for was "caring".
"There's many facets to being a good GP, but you have to care," he said.
"And it is very important always to be learning. The worst thing you can be is arrogant and think you know everything.
"I've been in the game for over 30 years, and I'm still learning. I learn academically, from papers and from my colleagues, but I also learn on the job by listening to my patients.
"Being a GP really is a privilege."
