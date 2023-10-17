The Examiner
Mobile cameras catch 10,000 speeding in Northern Tasmania

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
October 18 2023 - 4:30am
Nearly half of Tasmania's mobile camera speeding fines have occurred in the Hobart, Launceston and Glenorchy council regions. File picture
A whopping 10,000 drivers have been booked for speeding in Northern Tasmania since the state's new mobile cameras were introduced.

Local News

