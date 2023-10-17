A whopping 10,000 drivers have been booked for speeding in Northern Tasmania since the state's new mobile cameras were introduced.
New data from Tasmania Police shows the Launceston council region alone recorded 5371 infringements between September 30, 2022 and August 31.
Only the Hobart council region (6795) recorded more in that time.
The number of infringements recorded in each of Tasmania's council regions largely follow population density.
Glenorchy (4585) and Clarence and Kingborough (both 2600-plus) all recorded big numbers, while three other Northern council regions (West Tamar, Northern Midlands and Meander Valley) had 1000-plus infringements.
Tasman (27) and Central Coast (33) unsurprisingly recorded the lowest numbers given their sub-3000 populations, while relatively few speeding fines were issued in Dorset (45 infringements, population 7000).
Mobile speed cameras picked up 36,456 infringements across the 11-month period.
These figures do not include fines resulting from fixed speed cameras.
"For most drivers, seeing a camera on the side of the road is reassuring," Tasmania Police statewide road safety co-ordinator Gary Williams told The Examiner last month.
"It shows that speed limits are taken seriously and are being enforced to keep people safe.
"For others though, the likelihood of being caught and the threat of a fine or losing your licence is the only effective deterrent.
"If you're not doing the wrong thing on the roads, you have nothing to worry about. But if you are, you'll be caught."
Eight new mobile speed cameras hit Tasmanian roads in August 2022, and the fleet has since doubled to 16.
In the four years prior to 2022-23, between 4000 and 6500 drivers were booked by fixed speed cameras each year.
The mobile cameras have not operated in Flinders Island or King Island.
