The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Danielle Alisha Clayton was 'impaired' by drugs while speeding on Midland Highway

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated October 17 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Clayton died in a crash on the Midland Highway on July 27, 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Danielle Clayton died in a crash on the Midland Highway on July 27, 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Excessive speed and drug use were behind the 2022 death of a Launceston boxer according to the coroner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.