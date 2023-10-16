New Attorney-General Guy Barnett says the state government wants to invest significantly in Tasmania's justice system to tackle the record backlog of cases in the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
Mr Barnett, who recently succeeded Elise Archer, revealed that the backlog was 717 cases on June 30, 2023, compared with 673 on June 30, 2022.
The previous record was 692 in the COVID-19-affected year in 2021.
"The latest figures available from the Supreme Court state as of June 30 2023, there are 717 pending criminal matters (excluding appeals) and 876 pending civil matters (excluding appeals)," Mr Barnett said.
The backlog of cases results in victims, witnesses and defendants often waiting four years or more for a jury trial.
"The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to ensuring that all Tasmanians have access to an efficient and effective criminal and civil justice system in which court proceedings can be finalised in a timely manner," he said.
"Our Government is actively pursuing a number of measures aimed at modernising procedures to help address the backlog.
"This includes prioritising several significant legislative changes matched with a significant investment into Tasmania's justice system."
Mr Barnett said a new associate judge to replace Stephen Holt would be appointed soon.
"Our Government has introduced legislation to extend the powers of the associate judge to allow them to undertake criminal case management, which will enable judges to focus on trials and more complex matters," Mr Barnett said.
Lawyers frequently mention the long delay before a trial as a compelling reason for bail to be given to their clients.
Mr Barnett said a new Bail law to replace the 1994 Bail Act would be a priority in 2024.
"A proposed reform Bill was released for public consultation in 2021, with significant feedback received highlighting a number of issues to be considered in detail," he said.
"As these reforms have the potential to impact directly on the liberty of members of the public and on the safety of our community, our Government is proceeding carefully and working through extensive stakeholder feedback to the draft Bill.
"The proposed new Bill will codify the law and bring Tasmania into line with all other states and territories which have legislated to amend the common law relating to bail."
The Bail Act 1994 is largely procedural in nature, with the courts required to rely on common law when considering whether or not a person should be granted bail.
"The comprehensive legislation will ensure that there are clear, cohesive and contemporary laws regarding bail in our State," he said.
The backlog results from many factors, including a shortage of criminal lawyers in Tasmania, the absence of one of Tasmania's seven judges, the departure of an acting judge and the aftermath of COVID-19.
