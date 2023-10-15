Speaking as his side prepared for a high-profile friendly against England at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, Graham Arnold targeted Anthony Albanese and other politicians who are happy to be seen enjoying international soccer success but not so happy to fund it. "The Prime Minister and the governments, they love coming out to watch the Matildas and the Socceroos with scarves on - but they must lose them when they go home," Arnold said, before turning his sights onto another hugely-powerful administrative organisation and daring to highlight its over-riding inherent flaw.