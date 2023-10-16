The Examiner
Mohamed Ali Taha failed to appear at court after allegedly stealing penguin

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
October 17 2023 - 5:00am
Police have issued a warrant for a Prospect man after he failed to attend court following charges for allegedly stealing a penguin and two eggs from a breeding colony.

