Police have issued a warrant for a Prospect man after he failed to attend court following charges for allegedly stealing a penguin and two eggs from a breeding colony.
Mohamed Ali Taha, had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of taking a protected wildlife without a permit, and one count of interfering with a nest, breeding place or habitation on reserved land.
Mr Taha allegedly took a little penguin and two eggs on July 26, 2020, from a breeding colony at Low Head.
Members of the public intervened and the penguin was removed from the boot of the car.
During a hearing at the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 8, 2023, the court heard that despite incubation efforts, the penguin eggs could not be saved.
Magistrate Simon Brown approved the warrant for Mr Taha's arrest after he failed to appear before the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 16.
