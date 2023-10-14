You don't have to go far to find award winning art in Tasmania.
But for University of Tasmania students, it's become a lot easier with the addition of three Glover Prize winning pieces hanging at the Rivers Edge building.
The works come from Tasmanian artists Joanna Chew, Josh Foley and Robert O'Connor- all UTAS alumni.
Academic director of academy gallery and exhibitions Malcom Bywaters said he wanted to show students they could have a rewarding and successful careers through the arts.
"It's absolutely fabulous to be able to showcase the Glover, and what they're achieving with their quality of work, but also display that quality to our art students," Dr Bywaters said.
"As a University we're very grateful we can borrow them for education; they're a wonderful community that they're willing to show them."
Glover Prize curator Megan Dick said not everyone gets employed in the arts right after finishing their degrees.
"It's very positive I think to see that these people who have been a part of UTAS have been gone on to have successful arts careers," Ms Dick said.
"I think when the Glover started, there weren't many arts prizes, especially for just pure painting.
"Now there are a lot and it's part of an artist's career, like their CV, to have been in an arts prize or to have validation outside representation in the commercial gallery."
She said the Glover paintings didn't often "get out much, so to speak."
"In it's 20th year we had an exhibition at the Henry Jones Art Hotel, and a 10th year exhibition at the QVMAG but apart from that, they don't really get shown around," she said.
"But this is very appropriate and to celebrate the new building which is wonderful, and Malcolm's doing all these pop ups so it was very appropriate to have these three alumni here."
Dr Bywaters said it was a great privilege to have them on campus.
"We can just immerse ourselves in the beauty of colour and paint," he said.
The Glover Pieces will be on display until early December.
