Police report that a man has died and another is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Margaret and Frederick street overnight.
A blue Mitsubishi Triton utility and a Black Toyota CH-R were involved in the crash at approximately 9:20pm on Thursday, October 12.
Police said, at the time of the crash, two pedestrians standing near the intersection were struck by one of the vehicles.
One of the pedestrians, a 26-year-old man, died at the scene, while the 46-year-old friend he was with was taken to Launceston General Hospital with serious injuries.
Police said emergency services were on scene within minutes, closing the road for several hours while Crash Investigation Services assessed the scene.
The road was reopened about 1:00am on Friday, October 13.
Police said they will continue work to determine the cause of the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the crash, or who witnessed blue Mitsubishi Triton or black Toyota hatchback around the time of the crash, to contact police on 131 444 and quote 345-12102023.
More to come.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.