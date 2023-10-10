Gravelly Beach man accessed child pornography material

A Gravelly Beach man pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to four child pornography and child exploitation material charges.
Kristian Troy Geale, 47, pleaded guilty to accessing child pornography material using a carriage service between September 5, 2015 and April 15, 2019.
He also pleaded guilty to accessing child abuse material using a carriage service between March 9 2022 and February 25 2023.
In a charge with a maximum sentence of 21 years jail under section 130A of the Commonwealth Criminal Code Geale also pleaded guilty to producing child exploitation material between March 1, 2023 and April 13, 2023.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material obtained using an access service on May 1 2023.
Magistrate Simon Brown committed Geale to the Supreme Court for sentence.
