The Salvation Army is issuing a call-out to all Tasmanians - we need your clothes.
The charity has received noticeably fewer second-hand clothing donations this year, hampering one of its main fundraising arms.
Leigh Murphy, Salvos Stores' Tasmanian and Victorian regional manager, urged Tasmanians who are streamlining their wardrobes to remember the Salvation Army.
"We're at critically low levels of clothing donations across all of Tasmania at the moment," Mr Murphy said.
"We just unfortunately don't have enough across our stores to sell through, which obviously supports all the programs we do in the local community."
Mr Murphy said lingering impacts of COVID and growing cost of living pressures may be behind the clothing shortage.
"Through COVID people weren't going out, weren't buying, and therefore probably weren't in the need to donate," he said.
"So we're probably feeling some after-effects from that, and no doubt the current economic environment too. People's household bills are no doubt going up across all aspects, so people probably want to hang onto things a little longer."
Tasmanians who donate clothing, homewares, books or furniture to Salvos Stores during September will receive a 20 per cent discount voucher to spend in store or online.
"We're mainly in search of pre-loved clothing, but will gladly accept donations of accessories, homewares or any other quality items that are in need of a new home," Mr Murphy said.
"So if you can, please head into one of the 19 stores across Tassie and give generously to make a positive difference in the lives of those in need."
Australia's Salvos Stores fund about $39 million worth of frontline programs every year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.