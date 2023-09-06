The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmania's Salvos Stores desperately need your second-hand clothes

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manjot Dhidsa and Bianca Von Stieglitz of the Salvos Store, Kingsway. Picture by Paul Scambler
Manjot Dhidsa and Bianca Von Stieglitz of the Salvos Store, Kingsway. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Salvation Army is issuing a call-out to all Tasmanians - we need your clothes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.