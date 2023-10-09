A Launceston children's book author will run for 24 hours on a treadmill to raise money for cancer charity Red Kite, after learning his friend's son was diagnosed with cancer.
Timmy Bristow created the 24! challenge to bring the community together and rally behind Khye Johnston, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, and the Red Kite charity.
Mr Bristow said he learnt from Khye's dad, Jamie Johnston, that Khye underwent a routine surgery last year, when doctors discovered a cancerous tumour.
"That really rocked both the family and the community around them," Mr Bristow said.
"It stemmed some really strong discussions around how we can support and give back to the community that have given so much to them, and that was Red Kite.
"In that moment I realised I could potentially use my body, and my limitations that I don't seem to have with wrecking my body, to help a really great cause."
Mr Bristow tossed up the idea: what if he ran for 24 hours straight?
"That's where the team here at LIFT offered their gym and facilities to use their treadmill, and we could make an event out of it that brings the community together," he said.
"That's where the 24! was born."
Red Kite supports families through practical, emotional and financial support for families who have a child with cancer aged 18 or under.
Mr Bristow said they were an "amazing community."
"They offer support for the people that are actually impacted just as much as the child going through cancer, and that's quite special that no one's left behind with their organisation," Mr Bristow said.
"Not many people know about it so it'd be nice to give some awareness and support back to a charity that's lesser known.
A daunting physical task awaits Mr Bristow, but it's something he said he was feeling prepared for.
"I went out and got myself a running coach who gives all his time free, a physio that's just in this facility and a dietitian," Mr Bristow said.
"I've got people around me that gave me a plan for me to be ready to run through a 24 week program; I had to run for about six months just to get the body to be ready for the program.
After next Saturday, Mr Bristow will have run 11 marathons just to get his body ready for the challenge.
Khye, who will be there to support Mr Bristow all the way, said it was great to see Mr Bristow's efforts.
"It's cool how he's running over 24 hours," Khye said.
The community is invited to join Mr Bristow on his mission, with a goal of 100 pledges.
"You don't have to run, you can simply walk alongside me," Mr Bristow said.
Donations to Red Kite and registrations for pledges can be made through the 24challenge's website.
Mr Bristow starts his run at 8am on November 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.