The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

South Launceston property not suited for community purpose zoning

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
October 9 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A disagreement over what constitutes "key community services" will not prevent a medical centre being built at South Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.