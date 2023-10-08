A disagreement over what constitutes "key community services" will not prevent a medical centre being built at South Launceston.
The Tasmanian Planning Commission knocked back a City of Launceston council approval to re-zone and redevelop vacant land at 9 Rose Lane, South Launceston as it did not meet key criteria.
An amendment to the local planning scheme, which would re-zone one residential lot and two recreation lots as community purpose land was approved by the council in December 2022.
The property is also subject to a development application to build six commercial tenancies including a law firm, engineering office, veterinary surgery and the proposed medical centre.
Council officers said in a report that a community purpose zone - a specific zoning rule to allow the development of health, educational, government, cultural and social facilities - was the most appropriate.
However, Tasmanian Planning Commission delegates Michael Hogan and Kevin Hazell said in their report that was not the case.
They said, as a general rule, professional businesses like law firms and engineering firms were not "key community services".
The planning commission delegates said the application would not achieve the goals outlined in relevant legislation, and as such rejected the amendment.
"The Commission finds that, on balance, the proposed amendment is not, as far as practicable, consistent with the regional strategy," they said.
Instead, the planning commission delegates ordered the council to re-zone the two non-residential lots as part of the general residential zone.
This would still leave the site open to the planned development, as the proposed businesses were permitted under general residential zoning.
The delegates said it would, however, prevent unnecessary sprawl caused by an "'out of centre' development for activities that are not required to address a community need".
The site is bordered by the Glen Dhu Primary School, old convict cemetery and the city's former landfill at Westbury Road.
An environmental report indicated there was some contamination and slightly elevated levels of ground gases - from either the landfill or the cemetery - however the site was suitable for commercial use.
The council is accepting public submissions on the new amendment until November 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.