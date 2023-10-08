The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Analysis

Has the MyHome scheme helped Tasmanians get a home?

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 9 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
House prices have surged beyond the reach of many younger Tasmanians, but a government scheme could help them into new homes. File photo
House prices have surged beyond the reach of many younger Tasmanians, but a government scheme could help them into new homes. File photo

For many young Tasmanians, getting on the property ladder is a priority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.