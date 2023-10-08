Has the MyHome scheme helped Tasmanians get a home?

For many young Tasmanians, getting on the property ladder is a priority.
Renting - even for a small family - can be ruinously expensive, no matter which part of the state you live in.
But the surge in home values over the COVID period, and the more recent rise in interest rates, have made the alternative of buying equally expensive.
And in many cases, beyond reach.
In Launceston, the median house price in October was $695,000; in Burnie, it was $449,000.
For the most part, buying a Tasmanian property takes two full-time salaries.
But a scheme launched by the government last year has offered hundreds of families an alternative path.
Under the MyHome Shared Equity Scheme, the state government contributes equity to the purchase of your home, cutting down the amount you need to borrow from the bank.
If you are buying an existing home - one that has already been lived in - the government can take a 30 per cent equity stake; for newly built homes or if you want to build your own home, it can take an equity stake of 40 per cent.
This equity participation can can save buyers hundreds of thousands of dollars over the loan life.
Take the hypothetical purchase of a $520,000 existing home with a deposit of $20,000 as an example.
Government participation in the purchase cuts down the amount borrowed from the bank by $140,000.
That means MyHome repayments would be $839 per month less than had the buyer borrowed the full amount from the bank. That equates to a saving of over $10,000 per year, or over $250,000 over the life of the loan.
The only downside to this is paying the government back out of the proceeds when you sell the home.
In a press conference marking the recent one year anniversary of the scheme, Housing Minister Nic Street said MyHome and its predecessor scheme had helped over 200 families into the property market.
He said MyHome reduces the upfront costs for families, cuts the deposit needed and reduces the repayments, allowing participants who would not otherwise be able to afford it to get a foothold in the market.
For the government, MyHome helps out with some of its biggest housing priorities.
"We know that when we assist people into private rentals or private home ownership, we can take the pressure off social and affordable homes waiting list," Mr Street said.
As of August, there were 4617 applicants on the waiting list for social and affordable housing.
The government wants to change that, and MyHome if part of it.
While the government is keen for people to jumping onto the property ladder with existing homes, it would prefer that they use the scheme to buy or build new homes.
It's part of the state government's target of building roughly 1000 social and affordable homes per year between 2022 and 2032.
Building new homes adds to supply, taking pressure off housing waiting lists and reducing rents in the private market.
But so far, most MyHome scheme participants have chosen to buy existing homes.
But Paul Ranson, chief executive officer of Bank of Us - the institution selected to manage the scheme - said he expected that might change in the future.
"Buying an existing home is quite a natural entry point for a first home buyer," he said.
He said about 70 per cent of MyHome participants chose to buy an existing home.
This was because there were more opportunities to buy existing homes, while a shortage of available land and rising material costs made building new homes more complicated, he said.
"That means it's probably a bit more difficult to get a new home built compared to buying an existing home."
But that 70 per cent ratio is likely to change, according to Mr Ranson.
"What we've seen probably in the last six months is that is now starting to balance out."
More land supply is coming on to the market, and builders will increase capacity to construct more homes, he said.
"I think what we'll probably see in the next 12 months is more closer to like a 50-50 split between [existing and new builds]," Mr Ranson said.
The MyHome scheme is a success - it achieves its core aim of making private home ownership more affordable. It may eventually achieve its secondary aim of incentivising new home building as well, if Mr Ranson's projections are true.
The success of the scheme is evident in it being replicated at the federal level - the Albanese government's "Help to Buy" scheme is set to begin next year.
State labor has also given its seal of approval to MyHome, with opposition leader, Rebecca White, saying she would expand the scheme if she won the next election.
Labor has promised to boost funding of the scheme to $20 million, enhancing capacity to fund more people into home ownership.
