Evandale History Society says underground power would preserve village's heritage

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:44am, first published 5:00am
Bob Strachan of the Evandale History Society, in Russell Street, Evandale. Picture by Paul Scambler
Bob Strachan of the Evandale History Society, in Russell Street, Evandale. Picture by Paul Scambler

Evandale's History Society has injected new life into a decades-long wish for the village to remove its electricity poles and replace it with an underground power source.

