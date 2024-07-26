No prayers, statements, affirmations or declarations of any kind in public schools

THIS week some low life scammer almost duped my elderly 89 year old mother. She believed her computer had been hacked and was told all her accounts were at risk and talked her through allowing them remote access to her computer due to her fear. She was told her phone lines were "compromised" and had she not taken the "risk" to ring me for help to follow his instructions they would have succeeded. Please educate your elderly family members who have access to computers that if something unusual comes up on their screens to turn it off and talk to someone. I hope this helps someone else not go through the fear and anxiety my mother experienced.