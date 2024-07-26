IN RESPONSE to: 'Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?' (The Examiner, July 21):
No prayers, statements, affirmations or declarations of any kind in public schools.
The same applies in parliament, except the speaker should initially call the members to order with a short, formal, purposeful reminder of their duty as representatives of their electorates.
Glenn Bryan, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to John Collins (The Examiner, July 23): According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (2022) 44 percent of Australians affiliate with Christianity and 39 percent are non religious. A far cry from 1901, one would suggest. The Lord's prayer is an anachronism. It would not be missed. As for your derogatory comment on Welcome to Country. The real farce has been our 200 hundred years of denial that our indigenous people were here first. It's their story. It could also be a story for all Australians if we had the grace to embrace it.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
AT LAST, a northern M.P. and minister, Guy Barnett, has removed his "tin helmet" and listened to the R.S.L concerning the proposed stadium.
Sydney would not desecrate its Cenotaph in Hyde Park, nor Melbourne its Shrine of Remembrance, why should Tasmanians destroy ours for the A.F.L (100 year centenary 2025)?
David Boon should remember our deceased veterans, who gave their today for our tomorrow. I am sure Keith Miller, a fighter pilot and great cricketer, would not want to see this amazing Cenotaph in Hobart destroyed.
Tasmania should have a stadium and be where former Premier Peter Gutwein suggested, that being Regatta Point.
The inertia of northern politicians has been shaken after Barry Prismalls' excellent article in The Sunday Examiner (July 21) regarding engaging Paul Lennon. Paul will still be in southern Tasmania when northern politicians retire and return to the north and northwest of the state.
Brian P. Khan, Bridport
Did I read correctly that the Government which wants to build a billion-dollar stadium is telling Police, Fire and Emergency management they need to cut $35 million from their budgets (The Examiner, July 23)?
This is part of a plan to save $300 million across all departments.
How much would we save if our MPs gave back the 40 percent pay rise they pocketed, which is ongoing? I'm doubtful this mob could run a chicken raffle.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
GEORGE Town Council is to be congratulated on its planning and implementation of a 'street tree strategy' as recently reported in The Examiner (July 5).
I urge Mayor Greg Kieser and all elected members to reconsider their recently announced support for the rezoning of a buffer area established over 70 years ago to separate Bell Bay industries from the township of George Town.
In the fullness of time, this will result in the loss of amenity for residents and the removal of hundreds of well-established native trees.
There has to be a better solution to accommodate both industrial expansion and the amenity of a beautiful, well-resourced and diverse riverside town no longer considered just an industrial township.
Graeme Neilsen, George Town
EMERGENCY Services are to save $35 million? Hospitals to take on staffing shortages? What other cuts are there lurking for public services?
Perhaps canning the AFL Stadium would be more beneficial for the State's population. That would certainly gain traction if the savings were to come from our State's politicians' salaries and perks!
Ross Grange, Hillwood
THIS week some low life scammer almost duped my elderly 89 year old mother. She believed her computer had been hacked and was told all her accounts were at risk and talked her through allowing them remote access to her computer due to her fear. She was told her phone lines were "compromised" and had she not taken the "risk" to ring me for help to follow his instructions they would have succeeded. Please educate your elderly family members who have access to computers that if something unusual comes up on their screens to turn it off and talk to someone. I hope this helps someone else not go through the fear and anxiety my mother experienced.
Kym Saltmarsh, Summerhill
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.