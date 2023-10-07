The Examiner
Break O'Day Council employs detection dog to battle invasive weed

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 8 2023 - 8:43am, first published 5:00am
Fonzie the tussock detector dog. Picture from Instagram
In parts of the state, an invasive weed called serrated tussock threatens to destroy soil and livestock and cause significant economic and environmental damage.

