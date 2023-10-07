In parts of the state, an invasive weed called serrated tussock threatens to destroy soil and livestock and cause significant economic and environmental damage.
To combat this, a Tasmanian council is using the skilled nose of a German Shepherd who has been trained to find this weed at every stage of its growth before it takes over huge swathes of the Tasmanian landscape.
Fonzie, a detector dog, has lent his nose and adorableness to Break O'Day Council who are tackling the serrated tussock growth in East Coast properties that have been attempting to control the weed for over a decade.
He is the only weed detection dog in Tasmania at the moment.
Break O'Day's natural resource management officer Polly Buchhorn said that serrated tussock, an introduced grass from South America, is "one of the worst weeds in Australia".
"It spreads and invades productive farm land and native habitats so easily, causing significant economic and environmental losses," she said.
"For livestock, eating and digesting serrated tussock can take more, nutritionally, out of the animal than they can gain. Pastures taken over by this grass become pretty useless, and it spreads.
"On the mainland this invasive grass has a devastating impact on agricultural production and farmers' lives. That would happen to us if serrated tussock spread to our grazing areas of the Fingal and George River valleys and got away."
Ms Buchhorn said Fonzie's abilities to sniff out serrated tussock, including tiny hidden seedlings, provided "extra super-human search skills" for control programs.
"Humans can get very good at it, but Fonz finds more again with his sense of smell," she said.
"Fonz helps us map where the serrated tussock is, and isn't. He helps us find isolated, hidden and new seedling plants, which we then dig out to prevent any serrated tussock seed being produced."
Fonzie's human and environmental consultant Melanie Kelly said that Fonzie had been trained to pick up the smell of the serrated tussock as well as two other dangerous weeds - the orange hawkeye and the Chilean needle grass.
Fonzie isn't replacing another human or technologies, he's just another tool to complement other actions to weed out invasive species of plants, she said.
READ MORE: Former premiers express support for Rockliff
He would find plants that humans would never find which might be underneath something or growing amongst other plants, Ms Kelly said.
The tussock weed also happens to look very similar to some native grasses, and landowners often don't know they've got it until it becomes a problem.
It's important to nip invasive weeds in the bud as once they take over it can become really expensive to deal with.
In some areas, landholders have had to pull out the "big guns" like helicopters and aeroplanes to control these weeds, Ms Kelly said.
There's a lot more potential for dogs like Fonzie, Ms Kelly said.
While Fonzie is the only weed detection dog in Tasmania, canines have played an important role in biosecurity and conservation projects.
Dogs have been used to find koala scat, owl pellets and caterpillar poo in conservation projects.
Wind farms use dogs to find bird and bat carcasses to assess mortality rates.
They've also been used in biosecurity work to eradicate rats and cats on offshore islands. For example, dogs are used to make sure that containers sent to Macquarie Island don't have rats on them, Ms Kelly said.
Sydney Water have been using dogs to find water and sewerage leaks.
But another positive outcome of using dogs is the adorability factor.
Using dogs like Fonzie is a way of raising the profile of something "that's not really that glamorous," Ms Kelly said.
Who can argue with that?
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.