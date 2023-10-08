In just under a week, Australians will head to voting booths to decide whether the country should change its constitution to include an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
It's an important decision that we'll make with momentous consequences for the future.
The last referendum over the issue of the Republic was in 1999, making this the first referendum for many millennials and Gen Z.
And some of Gen Z will be casting a vote for the very first time.
To make sure your voice is heard, here's what you need to know before October 14.
On the day, booths open at 8am and close at 6pm. You must vote before voting closes.
If you can't vote on voting day, you need to do it earlier at an early voting station or by postal vote. Early voting in Tasmania started on 2 October.
In the Launceston area, the Reunion District (Old TAFE Building) has been turned into an early voting station.
You can cast your early vote at the following times
Like an election, voting is compulsory and you will face a fine if you do not vote.
Postal applications will close at 6pm on 11 October.
Your voting ballot will have just one question to which you must answer YES or NO.
The question will be:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
The Australian Electoral Election (AEC) has advised that you must write either a YES or NO in English on your ballot.
Election expert Anthony Green said if you write anything else, an official will have to determine whether you intended to vote YES or NO. If it cannot be determined, it will be treated as "informal."
If you want your vote to count, write YES or NO.
Changing the constitution requires a double majority. For the YES vote to be successful, it requires a majority of all voters across the country and a majority of states (that is, four of the six states).
Before voting day, head to the AEC website to find your nearest voting booth.
Here some of the locations that will be turned into referendum voting booths in the Launceston area on October 14:
