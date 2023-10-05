The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Environment

Government and TasRex sign MOU to deliver solar and wind energy projects

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 5 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renewables minister Nick Duigan, TasRex CEO Bess Clark, and BBAMZ Chief Executive Officer Susie Bower. Picture Phillip Biggs
Renewables minister Nick Duigan, TasRex CEO Bess Clark, and BBAMZ Chief Executive Officer Susie Bower. Picture Phillip Biggs

The Tasmanian government welcomed the development of proposed solar and wind energy projects from Tasmanian renewables company TasRex, offering 370 direct jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.