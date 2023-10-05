The Tasmanian government welcomed the development of proposed solar and wind energy projects from Tasmanian renewables company TasRex, offering 370 direct jobs.
It comes after the government signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the company in April earlier this year.
TasRex is progressing staged construction of up to 5 gigawatts of onshore and offshore renewnable energy developments, starting with a proposed 288 megawatt solar farm in the Northern Midlands.
The farm has been submitted as a development application but is still awaiting approval from the Northern Midlands council.
The company is led by former Marinus Link chief executive Bess Clark, who said there were "significant" opportunities coming down the line in the renewable energy industry.
"The Northern Midlands solar farm is looking to create 370 direct jobs of which we expect about two thirds will be local Tasmanian's through the construction phase," Ms Clark said.
"The opportunity we see with TasRex and other renewable projects in the state is that we can build a pipeline of opportunities to scale up Tasmanians."
She said the maximum capacity of the solar farm was 288 megawatts.
"On an average day in Tasmania at the moment we use about 1200 megawatts, so we could at peak capacity make around a sixth of the state's demand," she said.
Following approval from the Northern Midlands council, an estimated year and half is expected for the farm to complete construction.
Alongside the solar farm, TasRex has its eyes set on offshore wind-farms in the northeast and northwest, but were waiting for the Commonwealth Government to start a process that would declare them areas of interest.
"We will participate in that process and we will refine our designs as the exact signs are made clear," Ms Clark said.
Newly appointed energy and renewables Minister Nick Duigan MLC said he still supported the Marinus Link project, and that it would be going to final investment decision next year.
"I'm really confident in that project and the position that it's been put in by my predecessor Guy Barnett," Mr Duigan said.
He said Labor's claims of capping power prices were not the answer to lowering power bills.
"An event like today shows us the way forward," he said.
"Today is about adding more supply into our energy market and more renewable energy.
"That will have the effect of more jobs, more economic activity and investment, but ultimately lower power prices."
Tasmania Labor spokesperson for energy and renewables Dean Winter said the "clear and obvious solution" to lowering power bills was to cap power prices.
"It's so obvious the policy is still on the Liberal Party's website," Mr Winter said.
"Labor calls on new Energy Minister Nick Duigan to implement his party's policy - the same one they promised Tasmanians at the last election."
