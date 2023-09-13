One Launceston business owner says badly-behaved youths are further compounding challenges in the CBD.
Eliza Allan opened the Little V wine bar early 2023, and since then she has had to contend with antisocial behaviour from youths congregating near one of the St John Street bus stops.
She said the behaviour had escalated over the months, and at the start of September a group damaged one of her A-frame signs after smashing bottles in the street.
"I actually got a bit frightened for the first time when they started smashing my sign," Ms Allan said.
"Before it was mostly taunting."
The business owner said there was a similar incident at the end of August, where another group spat at people waiting for the bus.
Ms Allan said nobody else was willing to intervene, which left her concerned for more vulnerable people.
"People just sat there like they were frozen," she said.
"No one does anything because it's just too much for anyone to do anything.
"It's just me running out to help those people ... I'm actually a qualified social worker, I can't not do anything."
Ms Allan said she had contacted the police multiple times per week to no avail, and could not afford to hire private security for her own venue.
She also said the problems with the youths added to other business challenges.
"I'm just a one-person vegan wine bar," she said.
"There's not a lot of money, there may not be a shop next year let's put it that way.
"It's been a tough winter."
The bus stops on St John Street have been cited as a hub of antisocial behaviour, and a 2011 survey found shoppers avoided the CBD after 2.30pm due to youths.
The relocation of the bus stops has been long-mooted as a solution, with the Birchalls car park initially floated as the location however that is no longer the case.
Other sites had been identified by a previous council study, and Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood told The Examiner in August the bus interchange was "still an objective for the council".
Ms Allan said current security arrangements were inadequate, and said the bus interchange project should be prioritised as a remedy.
"If you had the bus stops all in one area you could provide a security guard," she said.
"As it stands with the outgoing bus stops down the street, and then the incoming bus stops on the front of us it's just probably not viable to provide two security guards.
"If you've got more people present, when you have more people together it does tend to dissipate that kind of crime and aggressive behaviour."
In the meantime, a Tasmania Police spokesperson said officers were well-aware of antisocial behaviour in the CBD.
The spokesperson said the addition of 16 new constables would bolster current foot patrols, and called on community members to report antisocial behaviour to police or Crime Stoppers.
"High visibility foot patrols are conducted regularly utilising uniform police, detectives, plain clothes officers, and police dogs - all with a joint aim of reducing crime around shopping and transport precincts and supporting the community," they said.
"We will continue to conduct high visibility patrols focused on problem areas, particularly during specific times when large numbers of people, including youths, are known to congregate - to deter and detect offences."
