Milk crates, chairs, table tops and fists flew in a wild brawl in the Brisbane Street Mall on Tuesday evening which was captured on CCTV.
Brawlers can even be seen trying to smash the CCTV cameras which caught their cowardly attack on film.
Coffee Republic owner Robin Smith was allegedly assaulted in the footage when he attempted to intervene in the mayhem.
A member of the public was also taken to the Launceston General Hospital.
The brawl is believed to have started after a member of a group demanded a vape from a patron of the Coffee Republic.
Mr Smith called for a police task force to patrol the mall to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour.
He told The Examiner he was now employing a private security officer to protect his staff.
Mr Smith said static guards and patrols were being employed as members of a group again tried to attack the CCTV cameras.
In August Mr Smith was confronted by a woman with a claw hammer who allegedly smashed 26 windows in the central business district.
He said the incident on Tuesday night was the worst he had experienced in 23 years in the Brisbane St Mall.
Tasmania Police said on Wednesday it was investigating the incident.
A person was charged with two counts of assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at crimestopperstas.com.au
