The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cowardly Launceston CBD attack caught on CCTV

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Milk crates, chairs, table tops and fists flew in a wild brawl in the Brisbane Street Mall on Tuesday evening which was captured on CCTV.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.