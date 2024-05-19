Council approves demolition of James Nelson mill, urges facade preservation

Councillors have approved the demolition of the James Nelson building in Mowbray, but pleaded with the developers to find a way to preserve the facade.
The building is not heritage listed, however 78 people from across Australia wrote to the City of Launceston Council with many highlighting its significance as an example of Launceston's post-war built heritage.
Development plans submitted to the council are to build storage sheds where the former textile mill once stood.
There is also speculation part of the site, where the facade stands, is set to become a fast food outlet.
Despite the large number of written objections, Launceston resident Dale Goldsworthy was the only community member to attend the May 16 council meeting.
Mr Goldsworthy said the traffic impact assessment that had been conducted was "inadequate" and had "several alarming flaws", though council officers noted the traffic impact assessment was satisfactory.
Some councillors shared Mr Goldsworthy's concerns about traffic management, but said they would ultimately defer to expert opinion that the development would not have a significant impact on local traffic.
Councillor Danny Gibson said nearly every representation of the 78 mentioned the facade's significance and although the developer had no obligation to, "everything possible should be undertaken to keep that facade".
"Though the number of representations for any development application is never an indicator as to which way it should fall ... 78 representations is a very significant number," Cr Gibson said.
"The one that sticks out to me comes from a national organisation called the Art Deco Society of Australia, where they go to great lengths ... referencing the significance of this particular building."
Cr Gibson said he hoped the developer would find an opportunity to marry their own plans with community expectations to "protect that important part of Australia's national history".
Councillor Tim Walker said councillors were in "furious agreement" the site needed to be developed, but it was clear there was disagreement about what that should look like, citing the developer's own abandoned plans to build housing.
"I beseech the developer to ... meet the community's expectations and desires," Cr Walker said.
"Let's work together as a community [to] have an outcome that we can all be proud of, and something that the developer can benefit from."
Councillor Lindi McMahon acknowledged that while many people had personal attachments to the building, herself included, councillors "aren't here to make decisions based on emotion".
"The decision to keep the facade sits with the developer, and I will be supporting this," Cr McMahon said.
Cr Walker was the only councillor to vote against the demolition of the James Nelson building and the construction of 21 storage sheds at the site.
