A trio of mountain bike crashes, including one involving a 12-year-old boy, at Derby kept emergency services busy over the weekend.
According to Tasmania Police, a man had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash on Friday, September 29 on the Air Ya Garn trail.
He told emergency services he sustained chest injuries in the crash, which happened 50 metres from the trailhead.
Police said he was taken from the scene by rescue helicopter after receiving treatment by paramedics.
This was followed by two crashes on Sunday, October 1, the first reported to police at 11.30am.
Police officers, five SES volunteers and two paramedics were called to the crash on the Flickity Sticks Upper trail where they found a 56-year-old West Australian man with non-life threatening injuries.
The second, involving the child from Southern Tasmania, was reported about 11.40am on the Kumma-Gutza trail.
Police said he had non-life threatening injuries.
Inspector Darren Hopkins said mountain biking was inherently risky, and urged riders to take precautions as injuries could be severe.
"Some of the injuries received by riders can be as serious as those received in car crashes," Inspector Hopkins said.
"Riders are reminded to have a plan in the event that they are injured from a crash.
"Ensure someone knows where you are riding and when you were due out, so that if a rider is injured, a rescue can start immediately."
Police also urged solo riders to take a personal locator beacon or phone with them, so they can alert emergency services to a crash immediately.
