Its speed is unmatched.
Its strength knows no bounds.
And now, it's a contender for Australia's bird of the year, partly in thanks to the efforts of turbo chook champion, Kate Abednego.
Now living in Queensland, Ms Abednego is a "Tasmanian through and through," and said the state should rally behind the bird.
"I just think it's cute, I like how they race you when you're driving out on a country road and they beat you," Ms Abednego said.
"They're very Tasmanian and we're a bit partisan down there."
The biennial competition, hosted in partnership from BirdLife Australia and The Guardian, acts as a way to highlight Australia's birdlife.
According to the department of natural resources and environment, the chook, properly called the Tasmanian native hen, is a distant relative to the domestic hen, and became extinct on the mainland around the same time dingos arrived in Australia.
Renown for their speed, the red-eyed birds can run up to 50 kilometres per hour, using their short wings for balance.
Ms Abednego said she pleaded with BirdLife Australia to get the bird into the competition since it opened six years ago.
Since entries opened on Monday, Ms Abednego said the turbo chook was tracking well but needed more support.
"If they don't' get the vote, the bottom five go out... I'd like to at least see Tassie make the top 20." she said.
Tasmania, don't leave the Kookaburra laughing at us, and cast your vote through through The Guardians poll.
