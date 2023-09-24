The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Josh Christian previews Tasmania in wheelchair football nationals

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated September 25 2023 - 8:26am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During the Victorian Wheelchair Football League season, Collingwood player Josh Christian gets up at 4.30am to fly from Hobart to Melbourne, plays 40 minutes, before flying home again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.