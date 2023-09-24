Vandals are striking Launceston car dealerships at least once per week, something one dealer says is "just all wrong".
These range from "nuisance" issues like people stealing small items headrests and gear knobs, scratching panels to stealing components like bodywork and batteries - occasionally in broad daylight.
However, dealer principal at Launceston Mitsubishi Floyd Croucher said some of the acts were potentially lethal and "just all wrong".
"We report the bigger ones where they've come in and stolen tires and rims off vehicles," he said.
"But there's a malicious factor of what we're seeing as well, we've actually had wheel nuts loosened on vehicles.
"Whether they think it's funny, whether it's kids or whatever else, it's downright dangerous and malicious. The intent behind it is to cause harm."
Mr Croucher said most of the minor issues went unreported, as individual costs were well below insurance excesses but added up to thousands over the year.
This impacted the business' bottom line, as Mr Croucher said he had to pay for repairs or replacement parts, insurance excesses and extra security measures.
There was also the matter of having the cars in a saleable condition, and allowing potential customers to inspect what Mr Croucher said was often the second-largest purchase they would make.
"A number of our suppliers and places we that we use for repairs are actually booked out until early to mid next year," he said.
"We need to keep our dealership open for everybody, we know that a lot of people will explore and learn about vehicles when dealerships are so closed."
READ MORE:'I am a loyal deputy', Treasurer says
He said although it seemed like the vandals were hurting Mitsubishi - a large international corporation - the acts wound up hurting the community.
Mr Croucher said the costs of repairs had to be factored into the cars' prices, and every insurance claim the dealership filed would push premiums up in the surrounding area.
In an attempt to address the situation, the dealership has partnered with Crime Stoppers Tasmania to promote community awareness and take a lead role in changing community attitudes.
"We've got to have some public awareness about what's going on and have the public out there actually keeping an eye out for everyone else," Mr Croucher said.
"We've got to start to look after each other."
Crime Stoppers branding is now attached to the dealership's fleet of courtesy cars, to remind the public that the organisation should be one of their first points of call if they see something suspicious.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive officer David Higgins said the focus on vehicle crimes would extend beyond Crime Stoppers Week as it was one of the most frequently-reported issues.
Mr Higgins said reporting an issue, no matter how small, would lead to better results in the long run.
"We need the community to start reporting," he said.
"You're not necessarily expecting police to take further action as such, but they need to know the statistics so that they can start becoming more focused on their enforcement."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.