Well, all of the achievements that I have had in politics have been risky. Whether it was reforming health, reimagining the Royal Hobart Hospital, getting the Bridgewater Bridge up and running, or building the new northern cancer model, they've always had risk attached to them. And yes, it's true that the gambling lobby that would like to see no change in gaming they are powerful, not just in Tasmania but globally. And that's something that our government's just prepared to work through. We've made our position very clear. We intend to honour and deliver it, which will benefit the community. And for those reasons, I'm quite comfortable in my own skin on fighting for something that I not just something I believe in but something which will leave our community in a better position going forward. Tasmanians elected me because I'm a conviction politician; I do what I say I will do, and I give it my best efforts.