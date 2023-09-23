Tasmanian Treasurer Michael Ferguson looks you in the eye when he talks with you. He is confident and charming.
As deputy leader of the government, he needs to exude confidence, considering the daily knocks it receives from an energised opposition.
The Examiner editor Craig Thomson sat with the Deputy Premier for a one-on-one chat.
Mr Ferguson tells us why he thinks gambling reform is essential, despite the political risk of taking on the gambling industry, why Christian values are important to him and his thoughts on deputy leaders attempting to roll leaders of political parties.
Firstly, thanks for the opportunity to be here.
I'm a Tasmanian, the son of an ambo and a nurse, one of seven children, a parent of three, and married to Julie. I'm a Northern Tasmanian through and through, and I love my community. I'm grateful. The person that I am is someone who's grateful for the opportunities I've been given by my parents, my grandparents and my local community. And I'm doing my best to give back in everything that I do, whether it's in politics or just as a family man and as a local member of our community.
Well, most proud of? So, I've been a minister now for nearly 10 years. And so in that, in that time, I've had numerous roles and responsibilities, and to distil it down to just a few is really hard.
But when I think about the things that I put the most effort into, and I felt were the most risky, but the rewards were there, I would have to say initiatives like the health white paper, which was about establishing safe services in Tasmania and dealing with legacy risks that had been ignored before the building of the new Royal Hobart Hospital, which was a basket case.
And to see that it's now up and running and operational and providing services, including our aeromedical helicopter retrieval service. Which means it's not really for the South. It's for us here in the north.
And then, when I look at the fact that I was able to work with our health staff to get the waiting list down to the lowest in the state in the state's history. When I drive up Charles Street and past the LGH, I admire and feel proud of the women's and children's buildings. That was my work, and I think about the lives that have changed there and fast forward to the here and now.
I'm intensely proud of the support I've received and the passion that I've been able to put into our gaming policy and having a world-leading pre-commitment scheme which will lead the world in many ways in respect of allowing people to gamble if they want to. But also to allow those people who can't afford to lose money to choose in advance how much they spend on gaming and not be trapped by the machines.
Well, all of the achievements that I have had in politics have been risky. Whether it was reforming health, reimagining the Royal Hobart Hospital, getting the Bridgewater Bridge up and running, or building the new northern cancer model, they've always had risk attached to them. And yes, it's true that the gambling lobby that would like to see no change in gaming they are powerful, not just in Tasmania but globally. And that's something that our government's just prepared to work through. We've made our position very clear. We intend to honour and deliver it, which will benefit the community. And for those reasons, I'm quite comfortable in my own skin on fighting for something that I not just something I believe in but something which will leave our community in a better position going forward. Tasmanians elected me because I'm a conviction politician; I do what I say I will do, and I give it my best efforts.
Well, in my view, and the government's view, the site is the right site, and that's it. It is within the reach of engineers to have a construction methodology that will work and be fit for purpose and user requirements. That's something that we're very experienced with. It's something I have been intensely involved with at the Royal Hobart Hospital, the Bridgewater Bridge. There are always construction risks that you need to work through as part of a carefully managed project team. And, you know, I think that this one, this particular site, doesn't cause me any more significant concern.
Well, that's how I was raised. That's that's what I believe in as a Christian and as a Ferguson. That's the kind of person my parents raised me to be, and it's the kind of example I deliberately set for other fellow Liberals, my children and my local community because it's part of one's honour. If you say you're going to be loyal, you don't just be loyal; you've got to show it, you've got to demonstrate it and model that, and that's something that I endeavour to do. I don't find it hard; it comes naturally to me and is part of my character.
No, look, Jeremy's loyalty to the party leader when he was deputy was an excellent example of that ethos that I have just explained.
Yes. Every politician should, and I do. And I'm encouraged by the belief that people have in me, my local community, who have continued to vote for me for the last 20 years. But also my peers in the parliament. And it's naturally encouraging to have people speak well of you. I'm in this role for a reason. It's to support the premier who deserves and continues to enjoy my full support. And if I can model that, then the state can have confidence in its future.
Well, whether a government's in minority or majority, a healthy government always rededicates itself to engage with its community. And I learned this from John Howard, who's my personal role model in politics. I got the opportunity to work with John Howard in his fourth parliamentary term as PM. He often spoke about the need for us as Liberals to rededicate ourselves to the welfare of our local community. Brendan's comments do not negatively challenge me.
That's an appeal for all of us all the time to focus on what's important to work with the people who believe in us and to take the long view about how we can help our state flourish into the future.
They're not; that's not a political statement.
That's actually why I ran for parliament.
And that's why it's important to my local community that they see that in the way I conduct myself.
