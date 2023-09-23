Six months after undergoing urgent heart surgery, Launceston renal nurse Leanne Evans took part in her first parkrun.
Ms Evans credits the weekly community event for kicking off a fitness journey that has transformed her life and wellbeing. In her words, parkrun has changed her life - for the better.
More than a decade on, she has now run more than 360 parkruns in more than 50 locations around Australia and has volunteered at 170-plus events.
"I just can't imagine my Saturday mornings without parkrun," she said.
"For me, parkrun is a way for people to become active and part of their community without any pressure.
"You can walk. You can run. You can take the dog. It's a wonderful initiative for both your physical and mental health."
Parkrun is a free five kilometre event for walkers, runners, and volunteers that takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2000 locations in 22 countries across six continents.
With 21 locations across Tasmania, Ms Evans said she encourages everyone to give it a go.
"If a shy introvert like me can join the parkrun community and thrive, so can you," she said.
Reflecting on her fitness journey, Ms Evans said that as life got busier, she "gradually became less and less fit and put on a bit of weight".
"While pregnant with our third child, my GP picked up a heart murmur, which at the time we passed off as benign," she said.
"Fast forward 10 years, and my cardiologist began to discuss the potential of a heart valve replacement as my condition was degenerative, but I was fearful of surgery.
"I remember walking up the Zig Zag track with my husband, and I thought I was going to pass out. I got so puffed. That was the moment I realised I needed to have the surgery and prioritise my health."
Post-surgery, Ms Evans' surgeon told her running was an excellent way to maintain heart health.
"He mentioned he had a patient who had undergone the surgery I was about to have and who was running marathons. So, the seed was sown," she said.
"Once I'd decided to try parkrun, it took me weeks before I went because I was so nervous.
"But once I was there and I did it, I have never looked back."
