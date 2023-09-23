A group of Launceston General Hospital (LGH) midwives have sent pulses racing with a revealing charity calendar.
The group dared to bare all for the third instalment of the Madwives Calendar to raise money to fight cancer.
Calendar coordinators and midwives Taylor Warde and Clair Dunham said this year's calendar is called and has been, "A Labour of Love".
"Being a midwife, we give a lot of ourselves emotionally and physically to the women who come through our ward; we give our absolute all to make sure we're providing them with the best care possible and supporting them through a really vulnerable and life-changing time," Ms Warde said.
"So it is really important to unwind and have a bit of a break from the workplace - burnout is a very real problem.
"The calendar has been a great way to get everyone together, unwind outside of work, and have a bit of a laugh with each other."
Ms Dunham said the calendar was a fun way to encourage women to be more comfortable in their own skin.
"As midwives, part of our job is empowering women," she said.
"We're so used to helping support women in such vulnerable stages that none of us are fazed by different body shapes and everything - we just embrace it.
"So during the photo shoots, we just have a laugh and unwind, and we all felt pretty comfortable at the time. It's a bit naughty, a bit cheeky. But it was really fun."
Ms Warde agreed, saying the calendar is a joyous celebration of body positivity.
"There are so many women who are self-conscious about their bodies and don't believe that they're beautiful, but every single woman is beautiful," she said.
"No matter their shape, form, ethnicity, you know, everyone's unique."
Ms Warde said the 2024 calendar features a range of creative and cheeky shots, with 100 per cent of the sales going directly to Cancer Council Tasmania Relay for Life.
"The calendar has been a great way to get everyone together, and to be able to raise money for the Cancer Council is incredibly special because all of us have been affected by cancer in one way or another," she said.
"And a lot of our calendar shots include lots of small businesses around Launceston, including Guerilla Coffee, Just Cats, Swinging Gate Vineyard, and so many more businesses. So it's been great to get them involved as well.
"It's just been great and been incredibly meaningful to be able to turn this fun thing into something that benefits the wider community."
The Madwives Calendar supporting Relay for Life is available for $20 from Rhubarb for Gifts.
"It also makes a great Christmas present," Ms Dunham laughed.
"We're hoping to raise $20,000 for the Cancer Council this year, so we hope the community can help us achieve that."
