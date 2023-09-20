One of Launceston's most popular cafes is up for sale.
Inside Cafe's directors Aaron Lowe and Phil Crate have put their Paterson Street business on the market as they being planning a new venture in the CBD.
Having both started in the kitchen seven years ago, the duo took the reins from Anna Nixon at the onset of the COVID pandemic.
Shutting for about six months during lockdowns, Mr Lowe said it was like launching a new business when the cafe finally re-opened.
"It took us close to 12 months to build it back up to what it was before," he said.
"We're probably not quite there, but we're very close."
Both the cafe and its neighbour Inside Home and Gifts, which is separately owned, opened in 2012.
Mr Lowe and Mr Crate said they would miss the cafe's loyal and friendly customer base.
"It's always been a spot you can go for good food and good coffee," Mr Crate said.
"You're made to feel welcome, greeted by name - it's an intimate spot where people are made to feel important when they walk in.
"We've both got young families too ... so for us keeping the hours of operation was really important. Being able to start early in the morning and finish and be part of [our kids'] lives and school events - it affords us the opportunity to do that."
The cafe leasehold is expected to fetch offers of $200,000-plus.
Knight Frank's Rodney Rawlings said the cafe's synergy with Inside Home and Gifts was unique in Launceston.
"The thing that sets it aside from everything else is it's on the boundary of the business district and the CBD," he said.
"They get customers from the business district where the majority of accountants and solicitors are, plus people coming into town ... [the neighbouring Paterson Street carpark] is the most well known carpark in the city apart from the Myer carpark."
