AFL stadium architect says design will be 'respectful to the cenotaph'

Final designs for Tasmania's multi-purpose stadium will be "respectful" to the cenotaph and the grain of the city, according to the nation's leading architectural firm hired to deliver plans in months.
Meanwhile, Macquarie Point Development Corporation (MPDC) will submit its application to the state's planning commission for approval in June, which will include an updated cost estimate for the project.
The aesthetic design of the $715 million roofed-stadium is being led by sports architectural firm COX, whose architects have designed the last four major oval stadiums in Australia.
The $37.9m design tender will be supported by Launceston-founded architectural firm Cumulus Studio.
COX principal director Alastair Richardson said the design faced an interesting dilemma, with the cenotaph as a key consideration alongside the stadium's roof.
Mr Richardson likened the project to the roofed, turfed, 30,000 seat Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin which "transformed the city".
He said that German engineers would be consulted for their expertise in designing the roofed SoFI Stadium in California.
He added that the set budget was sufficient to deliver the project.
"We really want to make sure that this stadium engages with the streetscape, engages with the people walking around, and is obviously respectful to the cenotaph in terms of the way it sits just below the escarpment," Mr Richardson said.
"One of the things that we are looking at, and why we are engaging with German partners for an engineering perspective, is that the roof, which is the thing that will impact the cenotaph, needs to be incredibly light and transparent because of the grass."
Mr Richardson said the height of the stadium, the view corridors, as well as constructing the stadium at a lower starting point, were all factors being looked at.
He said it would not be a "solid mass" as depicted in earlier visions of the stadium.
"We are also looking carefully at the height issue and how that impacts the cenotaph, and how the building can come down at a lower scale around the perimeter of the building to lessen those sorts of issues," Mr Richardson said.
"During workshops in the last couple of days we've looked at whether we can sink it slightly, and what does that look like, and how do we maintain the envelope such as the height is there for cricket and football, but as low as possible in terms of the perimeter."
Macquarie Point Development Corporation (MPDC) CEO Anne Beach said its submission would consider factors such as economic, transport and site requirements, and would provide an updated estimate of final costs.
She said a lot of work had gone into analysis of the reclaimed site and its suitability for a stadium, for example whether the area would fit a stadium and an extra precinct, and geo-technical testing.
"This project is well advanced...we own this site and this site is ready for development," Ms Beach said.
"We have a funded project, we have partners including the Australian government and the AFL, we have project governance, we have so much understanding, and we are ready to progress."
