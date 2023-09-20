Having introduced Wellington to the A-League party, Tony Pignata wants to add Tasmania to the guestlist.
With a track record of luring global superstars like David Beckham and Alessandro Del Piero to our continent, the inaugural chief executive when Wellington Phoenix joined Australia's national soccer competition in 2007 is determined to repeat the feat for another oft-forgotten island territory.
"Eventually there will be a team - how soon that is, I don't know," Pignata said of Tasmania's A-League aspirations.
"Tasmania is ready for men's and women's A-League teams, but we need to get the facilities. We need to sit down with the government and show them what's required."
Pignata was announced as Football Tasmania's chief executive in August and began the role on September 11, but appears well aware of the state's soccer landscape.
He said his priorities would be securing funding to help infrastructure keep pace with expected growth following the Matildas' World Cup success and pursuing the A-League dream, but also wished South Hobart well in their push for national second-tier involvement and praised Roberto Garrido for his Panenka penalty to win Saturday's play-off semi-final for Devonport.
Born in Melbourne to Italian parents, the Napoli, Liverpool and Ange Postecoglou fan played as a centre-forward in NPL Victoria until his mid-30s before becoming chief executive at Football Federation Victoria from 2004-07.
Pignata became instrumental in driving the growth of A-League clubs as chief executive of Phoenix, Sydney FC and Perth Glory while also raising the competition's international profile.
A record attendance watched Beckham's LA Galaxy take on Phoenix in 2007 while Pignata was instrumental in netting the A-League's biggest catch when he flew to Italy to clinch the deal for World Cup winner del Piero in 2012.
Announcing his resignation from Sydney three days after the club's 2017 A-League grand final win, Pignata moved to Glory who were crowned premiers with two games left of the 2018-19 season.
Having spent 17 years across four state capitals and one national city, the 58-year-old father-of-two said he was sold on the vision of Football Tasmania and its chairman Bob Gordon.
While abstaining from questions about the state's proposed Macquarie Point Stadium, Pignata did not sit on the fence about a dedicated elite soccer venue.
"We need a rectangular stadium and that's what we'll be talking to the government about," he said.
"Every state has its own issues with facilities and we're not immune to that. I think the facilities are quite good but there needs to be a lot more work because we will get an influx of registrations after what the Matildas achieved and we need facilities for that. We really need the government to help us grow the game.
"I think the government knows what is needed. I saw the Premier tweeting about the Matildas during the World Cup and that was good to see, but now we need action.
"My main focus is to ensure we have facilities for men and women because we don't want to turn around anyone who wants to play."
Pignata said he is keen to work with the FT competition department to see where statewide and regional competitions can be improved and aware of both Devonport's domination and Launceston's struggles in the NPL.
He said player development pathways are key to a successful future.
"We need to ensure that each region is strong. I know Devonport won the NPL at a canter and we will work with the Launceston clubs to help them.
"(The statewide leagues) can be stronger and an A-League team down the path will help with that because players are more likely to stay in the state.
"Football is the no.1 participation sport in Tasmania and we want to continue to grow it and keep our players here because I would love to see more Socceroos and Matildas from the state. We can develop the next Nathaniel Atkinson or Sam Kerr."
