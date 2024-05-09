The Examiner
Man who flipped the bird at a speed camera while doing 158km/h jailed

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
May 9 2024 - 5:18pm
Twenty seven year-old Tyrell Bailey and a cockatiel Picture Facebook
A 27-year-old man who stuck his finger up as he drove at 158 km/h an hour through a speed camera had offended with a serious and prolonged episode of dangerous driving, a Supreme Court judge said.

