The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tamar River oil spill response hampered by floods

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
October 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A boom was deployed around the Harry O'May and Cape Bruny following an oil spill earlier this month. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Flooding has hampered the cleanup of an oil spill in the Tamar River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.