Flooding has hampered the cleanup of an oil spill in the Tamar River.
Authorities were alerted early last week to a spill in the vicinity of two derelict vessels - the Harry O'May and Cape Bruny.
The EPA has since confirmed tug Cape Bruny as the source of the discharge.
A boom was placed around the two vessels to contain the spill, however, heavy rains that sparked flooding across Northern Tasmania have pushed some oil further into the river.
"The strong waterflow conditions in the estuary reduced the effectiveness of the boom's ability to contain oil product," an EPA spokesperson said.
"Due to the severity of conditions and considering workplace health and safety risks, the response was put on hold until waterflow conditions subsided to safe levels.
"Repositioning of the boom has now occurred."
The EPA could not confirm how much oil had spilled into the river, but said possible environmental impacts included reduced water quality and "oiled wildlife impacts".
Director Wes Ford has ordered for remaining fuel to be removed from both vessels.
"Plans are being developed to undertake this task as soon as it is safe to do so," the spokesperson said.
The two boats are stationed downriver from Southern Marine Shiplift at the end of Kings Wharf Road.
Both ships operated from Bruny Island, but have sat abandoned at Kings Wharf for decades.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.