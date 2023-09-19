New airport rules will mean higher numbers of planes and increases in aircraft noise for some Northern Tasmanian towns.
Planes leaving from the southern end of the runway but heading north will have to fly at least five nautical miles from the airport before turning around, whereas before this was solely restricted to altitude.
A statement by Airservices Australia said the changes would improve separation between aircraft - an important safety consideration as more flights arrive and depart the airport.
This will be dependent on weather conditions, namely when winds are blowing from the south and there are several aircraft arriving from the north.
The statement said the amount of noise would be "very similar" to existing levels for most towns under the flight paths, however residents in some areas would notice more aircraft and noise.
Those most likely to be impacted include Longford and the south of Evandale, and in both of these cases Airservices Australia estimate 11 aircraft per day will use the new flight paths.
Aircraft noise is likely to increase by more than 42 decibels in Cressy, roughly the sound of a refrigerator and something the Airservices Australia statement said was "slight".
Noise levels in Perth, Devon Hills and Launceston are all likely to decrease as fewer planes fly over Devon Hills and planes fly higher over Launceston.
