Those in charge of Tasmania's AFL club have been asked to "rule out" sponsorship from fossil fuel companies.
The request comes from advertising industry group Comms Declare, who say they will write to the Tasmania FC Board and Brand Tasmania.
Comms Declare founder Belinda Noble said Tasmania was known across Australia and around the world for its pristine environment and clean energy.
"We would hate to see Tasmania's image tainted by a big oil or gas company that is damaging our health and environment," Ms Noble said.
"We call on Brand Tasmania and the Tasmania FC board to rule out fossil fuel companies as sponsors."
It has been reported big international partners have signaled their interest in signing on for the AFL's newest expansion side.
This comes as clubs across all codes have been criticised for being sponsored by coal, oil and gas companies.
A protest outside Canberra's parliament house lampooned the Australian Rugby Union team because of its sponsorship deal with Santos.
Meanwhile, South Australia's Santos Tour Down Under has also been the target of extensive protests.
Tasmania is set to join the AFL in 2028 and announced the nine-person inaugural board to get them there on September 13.
