This year's Junction Arts Festival is operating under a new, inclusive mantra: "Art is a universal language" and everyone deserves to see, hear, read and feel it.
The multi-day music and performance event will offer a host of new accessibility options for people of all abilities and diverse backgrounds for its 2023 outing across Launceston.
Partnering with Hydro Tasmania, the festival will Include AUSLAN interpreted shows; a low sensory space; guide dog and assistance animal-friendly venues; companion cards; and accessible tickets.
Junction Arts Festival's executive producer, Mary Shannon, said the festival is elated to be championing their belief "even more robustly" this year having made efforts to build on its accessibility annually.
"Art transcends cultures, backgrounds, and boundaries; everyone deserves the enriching, transformative experience art provides," Shannon said.
"Junction is thrilled to increase our offerings in this space."
This year's major new inclusions are the Low Sensory/Quiet Space HAVEN, a dimly lit location where noise is limited and staff are available to support anyone at all times.
The concept behind the space - which will be available during the peak festival hours - is one founded on a principle of "universal design" and with cool, calming colours, was made possible by Hydro Tasmania's partnership with Junction Arts.
Hydro Tasmania's head of diversity, equity and inclusion, Lucy Aird, said that creating something like HAVEN, with inclusivity in mind, was good for everyone.
"Everyone uses automatic doors or Siri [on their phone], and those are similar to low sensory spaces," Ms Aird said.
"What these spaces do is remove barriers through more inclusive and accessible design, but they're beneficial for all people; that's what good inclusivity is.
"For us at Hydro, being involved with everything that's going on at Junction Arts is being part of a greater societal change."
Other accessibility frameworks from Hydro include assisted step-free mobility access and alternate entrances for those in wheelchairs, which will assist festivalgoers.
But there's also an internal push from local theatre companies and performers to help: AUSLAN interpreted performances - like Big Heat and Breakfast Bards - are being led by Assembly 197, Mudlark Theatre and local poets.
"Accessibility and inclusion in the arts is vital," Ms Shannon said.
"Art is a universal language."
