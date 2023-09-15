After months of pushing for disclosure about the cost of the Marinus Link project, the government's critics finally got their wish on September 5.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett stood up to tell the House of Assembly that the undersea cable project that was most recently slated to cost $3.8 billion, would instead cost at least $5.5 billion.
That new price tag would "have resulted in an unacceptable electricity cost impact on Tasmanian consumers," Mr Barnett said.
His solution was to cut down Tasmania's share of the project, meaning its up-front investment costs would be reduced to just over $100 million.
Mr Barnett then dropped the bombshell - the government planned to reduce the scale of the project by half, at least initially.
Under the original project scope, Marinus Link would have comprised of two 750MW underwater cables, built in phases, connecting North-West Tasmania to Victoria.
The government has now all but abandoned that ambition.
"Following discussions with the Commonwealth and Victoria, it's been decided to take forward a single 750mw project scope at this time, with the option for a second cable to be considered after financial investment decision planned for late 2024," Mr Barnett told the House.
Marinus negotiated its recent cable purchase deal on the basis of one cable, and returning to the suppliers after 2024 for a second cable would be much more expensive.
The business lobby welcomed Mr Barnett's statement and the additional clarity it brought about the important project.
But there were also concerns that the reduction in the scale of Marinus might lead to reduced investments in Tasmanian renewable energy.
Ray Mostogl, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council, said building just one Marinus cable instead of two would make it more difficult for Tasmania to reach its 200 per cent target.
The state government wants to increase on-island generating capacity to 150 per cent of the state's needs by 2030, and to 200 per cent by 2040.
"With only one cable, I think that there'd have to be some serious questions around how you'd actually get there," he said.
"That conduit can only take so much power, so once it's fully utilised, then anybody that builds a wind farm that has more power than that is relying totally on a new load on the island taking it, and it just doesn't work that well."
Mr Barnett has previously said Marinus was "crucial" to hitting the renewable target.
In November last year, he said the project would "supercharge" Hydro Tasmania and renewable energy development, and be a "critical enabler for green hydrogen and other energy intensive industries being established in the state".
But in his September 5 speech, Mr Barnett said that the single-cable scope would only allow between 1.5 gigawatts and 2 gigawatts of new renewable energy development on the island.
That's equivalent to just two of the state's large existing wind projects - the 1000MW Equinor/Nextsphere Bass Offshore Wind Energy Project, and the 860MW Robbins Island project being progressed by ACEN.
Adding ACEN's other major project, the proposed 1200MW North East Wind Farm, would likely exceed the transmission capacity of the one-cable Marinus.
Mr Mostogl said just one cable meant the renewable energy developments with the strongest business case would come to the top.
"The ones that are a bit marginal, that need the second cable to get them over the line, will fall by the wayside," he said.
"So we will end up with less development as a result of this announcement.
Michael Connarty, head of operations and trading at ACEN Australia, nevertheless welcomed the government's recent disclosures that appeared to lock in one-cable Marinus.
He said the company could still develop the first stage of Robbins Island/Jim's plain wind farms stage without Marinus, but locking in one Marinus cable would enable it to develop the project to its full potential of 860MW.
"Developing the second Marinus cable would further expand the opportunities for Tasmania to build more renewable opportunities," he said.
"A second Marinus cable would allow the private sector to have greater confidence in developing in Tasmania and lead to more development occurring in Tasmania."
He did not mention his company's other major development, the North East Wind Farm, though.
Ben White, senior director at Equinor, agreed that the greater certainty of Marinus progressing, even with one cable, was good news.
But he also said that the more capacity between Tasmania and Victoria, the better for wind developers.
"In short, more connection between Tasmania and the rest of the national electricity market is good both for Tasmania's energy security and optionality to support new and existing industry," he said.
Having two 750MW links "enhances the benefit" of enabling Tasmania to supply firming Hydro power to the mainland market, he said.
But he also said one cable was "sufficient to enable a lot to come that doesn't already exist".
One renewable energy consultant, who did not wish to be named, said one-cable Marinus was still good for the wind industry. But it would draw less investment, and the projects would likely be smaller than they would have been otherwise.
